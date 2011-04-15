Cowboys WR Bryant settles one of two lawsuits against him

Published: Apr 15, 2011 at 12:19 PM

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has reached a settlement with one of two jewelers who sued him last month over unpaid bills, ESPNDallas.com reported Friday.

Bryant bought $267,000 worth of jewelry from A+A Diamonds LTD d/b/a Rafaello & Company last year, and the New York-based company filed suit against the receiver for non-payment. Mikel J. Bowers, the company's attorney, confirmed to ESPNDallas.com that a settlement had been reached in the case, although he didn't disclose the terms.

Neither Bryant nor Wells was available for comment.

Bryant spent $60,000 for a custom charm bracelet, his most extravagant purchase at the store. He made four visits last year, spending as much as $144,000 on Feb. 8, 2010 alone, ESPNDallas.com reported, citing court documents.

Bryant's legal woes aren't over. Eleow Hunt, a Colleyville, Texas, jeweler and ticket broker, also filed suit against Bryant for outstanding bills totaling more than $600,000 for jewelry, tickets to sporting events and cash advances before he was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

