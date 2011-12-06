 Skip to main content
Cowboys WR Austin expected return after four-game layoff

Published: Dec 06, 2011 at 04:32 AM

For the second time this season, the Dallas Cowboys are hopeful wide receiver Miles Austin is ready to return from a hamstring injury.

The Dallas Morning News reported Austin, who has missed the last four games with a right hamstring injury, is expected to practice Wednesday and play in this weekend's NFC East matchup with the New York Giants.

Lending to the optimism, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones described Austin as a "full go" this week in practice, per The Morning News.

The Cowboys have been through this scenario with Austin before. Austin began the season with a left hamstring injury that dated back to training camp. He aggravated that injury in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers and missed the next two games before returning against the New England Patriots on Oct. 16. He again aggravated the injury against the Seahawks in Week 9 and has been on the shelf since. 

The concern appears to be minimal over the injury to wide receiver Laurent Robinson, Austin's replacement. Robinson expects no issues with the shoulder injury that briefly forced him to leave this past Sunday's loss in Arizona.

"It's a little sore but I'll be fine," Robinson told the team's official website. "At first it bothered me some, but after that it was fine. I'll be fine."

Cowboys tight end Martellus Bennett also suffered a rib injury against the Cardinals and didn't return, according to The Morning News.

