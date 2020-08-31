Cowboys WR Amari Cooper's limited practice reps nothing to 'read into'

Published: Aug 30, 2020 at 10:52 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It was arduous to account for which Cowboys player was doing what at Sunday's practice.

Dallas players sported no names and no numbers for a televised practice as the team didn't want to expose younger players to competing franchises who could be watching as cut-down day approaches, coach Mike McCarthy explained to reporters.

However, wide receiver Amari Cooper was apparently in long, white sleeves with grey and blue gloves.

Still, it wasn't all that easy to find Cooper as he was getting less reps than are expected for a four-time Pro Bowler. However, when asked if there was anything behind Cooper getting limited snaps lately, McCarthy told reporters he "wouldn't read into" it, per USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

McCarthy added he had no concerns on the injury front with Cooper.

"No, I don't," McCarthy said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Not all all."

When we last checked in with the Cowboys in 2019, there was much concern after Dallas' playoff and division hopes were vanquished with a loss to the Eagles. With the game – and season – in peril, Cooper was on the sideline. Anytime Cooper isn't in the mix, there's likely to be a little concern.

With the former Raiders receiver looked to lead a high-profile trio that includes Michael Gallup and first-rounder CeeDee Lamb, there's much ado about what lies ahead for the WR corps. Thus, when the leader of these musketeers isn't getting the usual run, the eyebrows will be raised.

It's also the last week before cut-down day, though. No matter the concerns for Cooper, he's not getting cut. So it might well be just a chance for players on the bubble – the ones McCarthy and the Cowboys don't want any other teams to get to know – to get in some reps and vie for a job on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

For now, according to McCarthy, there's nothing to see here as it relates to Cooper's limited reps.

