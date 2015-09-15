Cowboys working out Hakeem Nicks, other wideouts

With Dez Bryant expected to miss at least a month -- likely longer -- due to a broken foot, the Dallas Cowboys are auditioning some stopgaps.
Nicks is the biggest name and showed some flashes late last season, but was cut by the Tennessee Titans. Nick Toon never lived up to the odd hype in New Orleans. Pettis never had more than 38 catches in four seasons after being drafted in the third round by St. Louis; he was cut by San Diego. Gates didn't play a snap in 2014, but was with the Cowboys this offseason.
None is the panacea to what ills the Cowboys receiving corps sans Bryant. Romo will rely heavily on Terrance Williams and Jason Witten as his go-to targets, with Devin Street taking snaps on the outside and Cole Beasley remaining in his designated slot role.