Cowboys without Jenkins, Witten, Bryant, Ratliff in workout

Published: Sep 22, 2010 at 01:29 PM

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins, tight end Jason Witten and wide receiver Dez Bryant have been limited in practice because of injuries, but all are expected to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Nose tackle Jay Ratliff also was absent Wednesday because he went to be with family following the death of his grandparents last week. The Dallas Morning News reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave Ratliff the use of his private jet to fly to the funeral and grieve with his family Tuesday. Ratliff is expected to return Friday and should play against the Texans.

Cowboys coach Wade Phillips said Jenkins only has a bruised knee. Witten is recovering from a head injury that Phillips said might be less serious than the team initially believed. Bryant has a rib problem, which he sustained during the season-opening loss to the Washington Redskins.

Rookie offensive tackle Sam Young practiced for the first time in the regular season. He has been recovering from a knee injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

