Cowboys wipe out big deficit in road win vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys climbed out of 21-point first-half hole and Morris Claiborne had the game-clinching interception late to clinch a 34-31 win over the St. Louis Rams. Our takeaways:
- All eyes were on Tony Romo after consecutive sluggish games were followed by a missed practice on Wednesday due to back tightness. The quarterback silenced the critics -- at least for one week -- bouncing back from a second-quarter pick six to play easily his best game of the season. Romo's biggest throw of the day was a too-easy 68-yard TD hookup with Dez Bryant. Romo finished with a passer rating of 116.8.
- Jared Cook cost the Rams four points (check the final score again) with a killer third-down drop in the end zone. To make matters worse, he showed a lack of common sense by physically dismissing his own quarterback on the sideline. This led to some words with teammates. Just an all-around ugly look for the underachieving tight end.
- Austin Davis -- the subject of Cook's immaturity -- played very well for the second straight week, throwing for 327 yards and three TDs. His one interception was a costly one, however, a pick six by Bruce Carter that gave Dallas the cushion it needed.
- Jeff Fisher got too aggressive midway through the third quarter, choosing to go for it on fourth-and-inches rather than kick a short field goal that would've given St. Louis at 24-17 lead. The Rams were stuffed for a loss on fourth down, keeping momentum firmly on Dallas' side. Check that final score again.
- DeMarco Murray is now 3 for 3 on 100-yard games this season. He also scored a touchdown for the third straight game. The Cowboys might have the league's rushing champion in their backfield ... if he can stay healthy.