Cowboys' win proves they're capable of late-season resurrection

"The biggest thing that we try to emphasize to our team is to focus on what's in front of you, the task at hand," Garrett said. "Whatever happened before in the last play, [or] the last game, is done. Good, bad or indifferent -- focus on what we need to do. Our team did a good job of that this week. They did a good job of that tonight. They handled some adversity in the game tonight and just put it behind us and kept playing. That's a sign of maturity -- understanding that the experiences aren't always going to be good, [but] you learn from it and keep moving forward."