Cowboys' Williams appeals; QB Romo recovering, likely to play

IRVING, Texas -- Cowboys safety Roy Williams appealed on Tuesday the one-game suspension levied because of his third "horse-collar" tackle of the season.
Because his case won't be heard until Wednesday, he was able to take part in a walkthrough practice in preparation for Saturday's game against Carolina.
Quarterback Tony Romo was out there, too, but he didn't do more than lob the ball because of continued soreness with the thumb on his passing hand. Afterward, his hand was wrapped with ice and a stimulation machine.
"He said he felt better," coach Wade Phillips said, adding that the bruising and swelling had gone down.
Williams' status is a more pressing concern because Phillips has to try setting his defense. Dallas (12-2) has clinched a first-round bye, but is still vying for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.
"We're kind of in limbo," Phillips said.
Proving that, Williams and backup Keith Davis took turns at strong safety during practice.
"We just need to get it settled," Phillips said.
Williams was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for pulling down Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb from behind during a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday. On Monday, the league said he must sit out a game and forfeit a week's salary - $35,000 - because he's a repeat offender.
This was his fourth punishment in two seasons since the rule was implemented, the impetus being a similar tackle he made on Terrell Owens when Owens played for the Eagles.
Center Andre Gurode (knee) and backup safety Pat Watkins (ankle) are not likely to play Saturday, but might be back for the finale in Washington. Defensive end Chris Canty (knee) and tight end Anthony Fasano (concussion) practiced and are expected to play.
Receiver Terry Glenn went through the walkthrough Tuesday and is to be pushed harder Wednesday. There's a chance he could make his season debut Saturday.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved