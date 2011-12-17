Cowboys' Ware active vs. Bucs after being listed as questionable

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware is active and will play in Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ware was listed as questionable for the game because of a neck injury. He took part in a limited portion of practice the last two days.
The Cowboys ruled out wide receivers Andre Holmes and Dwayne Harris; safety Mana Silva; guards David Arkin, Daniel Loper and Derrick Dockery; and nose tackle Josh Brent.
The Buccaneers will be without wide receivers Sammie Stroughter (knee) and Arrelious Benn (concussion), who was ruled out on Friday. It's expected that Dezmon Briscoe will start at receiver.
The other Buccaneers inactives: Quarterback Rudy Carpenter, offensive tackle James Lee, guard Derek Hardman, cornerback Myron Lewis, and safety Larry Asante.