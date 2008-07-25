Cowboys want WR Glenn to sign injury settlement

Career Statistics
Rec: 593
Yards: 8,823
TDs: 44
Experience: 13
IRVING, Texas -- Even on the day the Dallas Cowboys make Terrell Owens happy, they're still facing drama surrounding a receiver.
This time, it's Terry Glenn.
After a new conference announcing Owens' contract extension, team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Glenn failed a physical after the season and still hasn't passed it because of problems with the right knee that was operated on twice last season.
Jones wants Glenn to agree to accept a $500,000 injury settlement if he can't play this season. His base salary is $1.74 million.
"It would surprise me if everything doesn't get worked out," Jones said.
Glenn played only in the regular season finale last season, but didn't catch any passes. He had two catches in Dallas' only playoff game.
"I paid him $5 million last year and we got four plays," Jones said.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press