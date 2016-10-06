Cowboys vs. Bengals game stats

Published: Oct 06, 2016 at 02:48 PM

Zeke vs. Green:This game features the NFL's leading rusher (Ezekiel Elliott, 412 yards) against the league's receiver with the most receptions (A.J. Green, 32) 

Bengals vs. rookie QBs: The last four rookie QBs against the Bengals under Marvin Lewis are 0-4. 

Bengals offense:The Bengals are scoring nearly a touchdown less per game this season vs. 2015. 

