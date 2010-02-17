Cowboys VP: Possible uncapped year won't cause team to spend big

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday that the team doesn't plan to spend wildly on free agents if the NFL has no salary cap in 2010.
For more on the Dallas Cowboys, check out the latest from our bloggers.
Jones said the Cowboys agreed to expensive, long-term deals with the likes of quarterback Tony Romo and linebacker DeMarcus Ware to keep them off the market in a year when teams might have no limit on spending.
Because of the money tied up in those deals, Jones said the Cowboys aren't interested in a spending spree. He also said they don't see a need for major changes after their first playoff win in 13 years.
The NFL will play without a salary cap next season unless a new labor deal is reached. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2011.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press