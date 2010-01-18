Cowboys-Vikings showdown earns best early rating since 1996

The Favre-led Minnesota Vikings' 34-3 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday on Fox earned a 23.9 overnight rating and 46 share. That's the highest rating for a divisional playoff game in the early window since a 1996 Philadelphia Eagles-Cowboys game.
Ratings represent the percentage of all households with televisions tuned into a program, and shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time. Overnight ratings measure the nation's largest markets.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press