Cowboys-Vikings showdown earns best early rating since 1996

Published: Jan 18, 2010 at 09:26 AM

NEW YORK -- Brett Favre and the Dallas Cowboys are a potent combination for television ratings.

The Favre-led Minnesota Vikings' 34-3 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday on Fox earned a 23.9 overnight rating and 46 share. That's the highest rating for a divisional playoff game in the early window since a 1996 Philadelphia Eagles-Cowboys game.

It's up 14 percent from last year's Eagles-New York Giants game.

Ratings represent the percentage of all households with televisions tuned into a program, and shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time. Overnight ratings measure the nation's largest markets.

