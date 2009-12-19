Cowboys' victory over Saints might have far-reaching impact

Then again, the Vikings might go all out against the Giants because they could be playing for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Though Minnesota has two losses, just one came to an NFC team (the Arizona Cardinals). The Vikings and Saints are even in that department. Should Minnesota win out and New Orleans, which has clinched the NFC South, happen to lose one of its final two games to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Panthers, the Vikings would hold the home-field edge because of a better conference record.