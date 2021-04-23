Cowboys unlikely to trade up from No. 10 in first round

In the middle of smokescreen season, some truths remain visible.

One such near-certainty is the Dallas Cowboys not trading up in the draft.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys aren't expected to move up from the No. 10 overall pick, per sources informed of the situation.

The scuttle heading into next week's draft has revolved around Jerry Jones' unabashed love for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. During a recent virtual interview with Pitts, the Cowboys owner cooed about the draft pick's ability.

"I'm excited to have you come into this league, and man, what a pair up we could do with old ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, and some of these guys that we've got out there with options to get you the ball. So we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here," Jones said, via the Cowboys' Twitter feed.

Jones daydreams won't allow the Cowboys to shell out assets to move up to the top of the draft to select Pitts.

The dynamic tight end is projected to be among the top five players taken in the draft. Even if Pitts slipped a bit, he'd be long gone by the time Dallas drafted at No. 10.

The Cowboys' needs, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, will keep them from giving up the trove of picks it would take to get a player like Pitts or anyone else in a trade-up.