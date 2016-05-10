Cowboys' Tony Romo 'looking good' after surgery

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was given a timetable of six-to-eight weeks after going under the knife on March 8 to shave down the clavicle and help alleviate stress. Romo declared himself able to throw fully last month.
"He's looking good," Wilson said, via the Dallas Morning News. "We had two practices where we've been out here on the field with the guys and he's done everything. He's throwing, he's got good velocity on all of his throws, great movement in his legs. He looks like he's re-energized because he hadn't played, you know, missed the majority of the season. So he's real energized and anxious to get going."
Romo is expected to be a full participant in organized team activities later this month.
The Cowboys are likely to give the 36-year-old quarterback days off this offseason and during the regular season, but Romo appears 100 percent. With Dallas keeping Kellen Moore as the primary backup, with fourth-round pick Dak Prescott needing time to learn, Romo's health is a vital 2016 storyline for the Cowboys.