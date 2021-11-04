Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

"This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country," Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president and chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, said in a statement. "We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation's most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom. The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country's military -- and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them."