Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

Published: Nov 04, 2021 at 03:31 PM
For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will don a red-striped helmet in honor of the United States' military for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The patriotic motif is also meant to honor the nation's National Medal of Honor recipients while serving as a subtle nod to the 1976 season when Dallas wore them to commemorate the country's bicentennial.

"This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country," Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president and chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, said in a statement. "We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation's most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom. The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country's military -- and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them."

