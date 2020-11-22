Around the NFL

Cowboys to start All-Pro G Zack Martin at right tackle vs. Vikings

Published: Nov 22, 2020 at 09:43 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line will have a new look coming off their bye week.

All-Pro guard Zack Martin will be starting at right tackle in Sunday's road game vs. the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Rookie tackle Terence Steele, who has started all nine games at RT this season for the Cowboys, goes to the bench.

Second-year guard Connor McGovern is in line to get the start at Martin's spot on the right side. McGovern got his first career start this season in Week 7 with Martin out due to injury.

Martin will be making his first NFL start at tackle. Amid his seventh season with the Cowboys, Martin has missed only three games in a career that has never missed the Pro Bowl and has made first-team All-Pro four times.

The O-line change comes with quarterback Andy Dalton returning to action after suffering a concussion in that Week 7 defeat to the Washington. Dalton also tested positive for COVID-19 while on the mend and sees the field for the first time in nearly a month. Dalton aims to earn his first win as the Cowboys starting QB amid a four-way race in the NFC East.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Lions' Matthew Stafford expected to start against Panthers

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable with a thumb injury, but is expected to start against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Las Vegas Raiders have no new positives in latest round of COVID-19 testing 

The Las Vegas Raiders have no new positives in the latest round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Tennessee Titans place Jadeveon Clowney (knee) on injured reserve 

The Tennessee Titans have placed edge rusher ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ (knee) on injured reserve and will miss at least three games. 
news

Cincinnati Bengals place RB Joe Mixon (foot) on injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady admits struggles, aims to improve deep passes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had little success on big plays through the air this season and QB Tom Brady is looking to improve after addressing their miscues on offense. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is being activated from injured reserve and will play on Sunday vs. the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport 
news

Week 11 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 11.
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock (ribs) questionable for Week 11 game vs. Dolphins

Denver's chances in Sunday's meeting with the Miami Dolphins depend on who the Broncos can send out to play quarterback. As of Friday, that may or may not end up being ﻿Drew Lock﻿, who is questionable with a rib injury.
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) questionable vs. Panthers

Two days before the Lions take on the Panthers, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ continues to trend in the right direction. Detroit's QB1 was again a limited participant in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Week 11. 
news

Saints place Drew Brees (ribs) on injured reserve, QB will miss at least next three games

The New Orleans Saints have placed ﻿Drew Brees﻿ on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Joe Mixon isn't ready to return yet. The Bengals' bell-cow back has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, his fourth straight on the sidelines because of a nagging foot injury. Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL