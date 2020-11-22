Cowboys to start All-Pro G Zack Martin at right tackle vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line will have a new look coming off their bye week.
All-Pro guard Zack Martin will be starting at right tackle in Sunday's road game vs. the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Rookie tackle Terence Steele, who has started all nine games at RT this season for the Cowboys, goes to the bench.
Second-year guard Connor McGovern is in line to get the start at Martin's spot on the right side. McGovern got his first career start this season in Week 7 with Martin out due to injury.
Martin will be making his first NFL start at tackle. Amid his seventh season with the Cowboys, Martin has missed only three games in a career that has never missed the Pro Bowl and has made first-team All-Pro four times.
The O-line change comes with quarterback Andy Dalton returning to action after suffering a concussion in that Week 7 defeat to the Washington. Dalton also tested positive for COVID-19 while on the mend and sees the field for the first time in nearly a month. Dalton aims to earn his first win as the Cowboys starting QB amid a four-way race in the NFC East.