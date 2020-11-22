Cowboys to start All-Pro G Zack Martin at right tackle vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line will have a new look coming off their bye week.

All-Pro guard Zack Martin will be starting at right tackle in Sunday's road game vs. the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Rookie tackle Terence Steele, who has started all nine games at RT this season for the Cowboys, goes to the bench.

Second-year guard Connor McGovern is in line to get the start at Martin's spot on the right side. McGovern got his first career start this season in Week 7 with Martin out due to injury.

Martin will be making his first NFL start at tackle. Amid his seventh season with the Cowboys, Martin has missed only three games in a career that has never missed the Pro Bowl and has made first-team All-Pro four times.