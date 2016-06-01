Cowboys third-round pick Maliek Collins breaks foot

Once a potentially-dynamic unit on the rise, the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line has suffered one setback after another. Wednesday, they received more bad news.
Maliek Collins, a rookie defensive tackle, will be out until at least the end of training camp after breaking his right foot during OTAs last week. The 6-foot-2, 284-pound defensive tackle out of Nebraska, who has yet to sign his rookie deal, was tentatively placed on a 12-week recovery timetable. Collins was taken in the third round.
With Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory both facing suspensions to start the season, the Cowboys are looking at a platoon of David Irving, Tyrone Crawford, Cedric Thornton and Ryan Russell up front. Some around the organization expected the team to go with defensive end Joey Bosa with their first-round pick, but that opportunity was taken away when the Chargers shocked the field and snagged the pass rusher with the No. 3 pick. Greg Hardy remains a free agent after a lackluster season with the Cowboys in 2015, but the ship has sailed on Hardy back in Dallas in 2016.
So it goes for Dallas, a team that might be able to score more points than any other in the division this year if their offense can stay healthy -- and they will need to.