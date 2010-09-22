Cowboys, Texans tussle for state bragging rights

Mario Williams has four sacks.
(Paul Spinelli / Associated Press)
The storyline
The Battle of Texas pits an undefeated upstart against an overrated winless outfit. A loss here and calls for Dallas head coach Wade Phillips' job, among others, will escalate.
Why you should watch
Matt Schaub is coming off a 497-yard passing game against a Washington team that beat Dallas. If the Cowboys do implode, the aftershocks will be epic.
Did you know?
Cowboys QB Tony Romo has posted a 100-plus passer rating in four consecutive games against the AFC. ... Dallas' Jason Witten is one of only nine tight ends in NFL history with 6,000 career receiving yards. ... The Texans have won four straight against NFC opponents. ... Houston has never started 3-0.