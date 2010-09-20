Cowboys TE Witten expects to play next weekend vs. Texans

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said he feels fine and expects to play this weekend at Houston.
Witten said he didn't have any headaches Monday, one day after hitting his head on the turf during a 27-20 loss to the Chicago Bears and being held out of the rest of the game by team doctors. Witten unsuccessfully pleaded with doctors to let him back in the game after being hurt in the fourth quarter.
"I didn't feel like it was a concussion, you know. We did there for a little bit," Witten said Monday in the locker room. "But everything's fine."
Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins had an MRI on his right knee Monday and said everything was good. He had a small wrap on his knee while walking in a hallway outside the locker room.
Jenkins was tangled up with a receiver trying to block him, and their knees collided with about 5 minutes left in Sunday's 27-20 game. Jenkins remained down for several minutes, then was taken to the locker room on a cart. He had said after the game that he already was feeling better.
Witten was hurt earlier in the fourth quarter when the six-time Pro Bowl tight end was tackled and fell backward with his helmet slamming to the turf. He walked to the sideline, then emphatically asked to go back in the game.
"It gets a little intense out there," Witten said. "Those trainers and doctors have my best interest at heart when they make those decisions. You want to get back out there and help your team compete and try to find a way to win, and unfortunately we weren't able to do that, but I understand that."
"I'm sure there's protocol we have to follow here," Witten said. "But I don't see it being any issue."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press