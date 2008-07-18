Cowboys taking traveling circus to California

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Oxnard, Calif.

LAST YEAR: Their 13 victories matched franchise record and led to NFC's top playoff seed in first season under coach Wade Phillips. Had NFL-record 13 Pro Bowl players, including Tony Romo, Terrell Owens and Jason Witten with record-setting years. Still failed to win in playoffs, making it 11 seasons without a postseason victory after losing at home to New York Giants, eventual Super Bowl champions swept by Dallas in regular season.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: CB Adam Jones, trying to shed "Pacman" nickname and image; LB Zach Thomas; RB Felix Jones (first-round draft pick from owner Jerry Jones' alma mater, Arkansas); CB Mike Jenkins.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: RB Julius Jones; LB Akin Ayodele; S Keith Davis; NG Jason Ferguson; assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tony Sparano, now Miami's head coach.

CAMP NEEDS: Determine how cornerback/kick returner who wants to be formerly known as "Pacman" fits in after being suspended from NFL all last season, and hope nothing happens to keep commissioner Roger Goodell from reinstating Jones for regular season. With uncertain status of 34-year-old WR Terry Glenn (only two games last season after two operations on right knee before contract squabbles), need to solidify receiver spots opposite Owens.