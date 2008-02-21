Cowboys tag Hamlin; Adams becomes free agent

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have designated Ken Hamlin their franchise player, locking up the Pro Bowl safety through at least next season, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.
As a result, Pro Bowl offensive tackle Flozell Adams will become a free agent. The move essentially means Hamlin has a one-year contract at the average base salary of the top five safeties in the NFL: $4.396 million. It also keeps the unrestricted free agent off the market and extends the window to negotiate a long-term contract.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.