Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton after game-changing third-down catch: 'That's what I do, man, I just make plays'

The Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 victory over the Eagles on Saturday turned on a jaw-dropping catch by a late-season addition at wideout, and his name wasn't Odell Beckham.

The stage was set on a third-and-30 from Dallas' own 29-yard line with eight minutes remaining. Trailing, 34-27, in a haymaker-filled NFC East showdown, Dak Prescott had just been swallowed by the relentless Philly pass rush on consecutive plays before finding a miraculous 52-yard connection with T.Y. Hilton. The 33-year-old veteran's only catch of the day was a massive one, helping spark three Dallas scores in a row, prevent the Eagles from clinching the division and perhaps finally deliver contentment with the WR corps as it stands.

"The ball just took off and I'm like, 'Well, here we go,'" Hilton told reporters following the game. "That's what I do, man, I just make plays. That's what I'm here for. Continue to make plays."

Hilton's first impactful action of the contest -- and his first as a Cowboy after signing just shy of two weeks ago on Dec. 12 -- was drawing a second-quarter illegal contact against Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. Lined up opposite him again on the crucial third-down conversion, Hilton caught Slay peeking in the backfield a second too long and turned on the burners. Then he beat a diving Josiah Scott over the top to a perfectly placed ball.

The seismic shift of a snag moved the chains to the Eagles' 19-yard line. The Cowboys knotted things at 34 apiece four plays later on a CeeDee Lamb touchdown.

Having snatched momentum, Dallas' defense forced turnovers that culminated in Brett Maher field goals on the next two drives. It was enough to weather QB Gardner Minshew's last-gasp, nine-play drive that ended on downs in the red zone with 14 seconds remaining.

Hilton only played 11 snaps due to the Cowboys easing him into shape, but his confidence following the result was full throttle.

"Just cause my age says 33, it doesn't mean I can't still run," Hilton said. "And I put it on tape today. So, I look forward to the next couple weeks, and me, I'm just gonna continue to get better, continue to learn, stay in my playbook and continue to help this team."

Hilton was somewhat of an afterthought as a potential free agent in 2022 after struggling with injuries and logging a career low in catches (23), yards (331) and TDs (three) in 10 games last season with the Colts, but his heroics Saturday earned him more than a few believers. Chief among them appears to be the man every Cowboy wants in his corner, owner Jerry Jones.