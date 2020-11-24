Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul hospitalized after medical emergency

Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency Tuesday morning and was immediately treated by team medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the team announced.

Paul is currently undergoing further medical tests and "additional information will be made available at the appropriate time," per the Cowboys.

Paul has been with the organization since Feb. 2018 and previously spent 11 years with the New York Giants. He also worked for the New Orleans Saints (1998-1999) and New England Patriots (2000-2004).

Cowboys players and staff attended a pre-scheduled meeting Tuesday morning during which head coach Mike McCarthy informed them that Tuesday's practice would be cancelled.