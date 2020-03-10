Around the NFL

Cowboys, Steelers to play in 2020 Hall of Fame Game

Published: Mar 10, 2020 at 02:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 2020 Hall of Fame Game will feature a classic matchup between two of the NFL's most tradition-rich clubs.

It was announced Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The selection of the Cowboys and Steelers makes perfect sense with the two storied franchises sporting several members of the expanded Hall of Fame class this season.

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and safety Troy Polamalu along with former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, as members of the Centennial Class of 2020.

Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young will also be enshrined into the HOF class during the ceremony Aug. 8.

The Cowboys and Steelers have each played in six Hall of Fame matchups in their histories, but never faced each other in the HOF Game. Dallas (3-3) most recently played in the game in 2017, with the Steelers (3-3) playing in 2015.

With such high-profile members of the 2020 HOF class like Cowher, Polamalu and Johnson getting their gold jackets, the first week in August figures to be a memorable event for many Steelers and Cowboys fans.

The Cowboys and Steelers also have members of the 10 Seniors for the special Centennial Class, who will have their enshrinement Friday, Sept. 18 in Canton. Safeties Cliff Harris (Cowboys) and Donnie Shell (Steelers) join Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillion, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle in the Sept. ceremony.

Tickets for the 2020 Hall of Fame Game and the Enshrinement Ceremony go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. ET at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets

