Cowboys, Steelers among teams resting seasons on backup QBs

Vick is at a significant disadvantage, though. He was signed late in training camp, so the Steelers' system and terminology is still very new to him. That is why Vick said this week that he and coaches spent time going through the playbook and took out things he was uncomfortable with. And Vick looked rusty on Thursday night, completing 19 of his 26 passes for just 124 yards (a meager average of 4.4 yards per attempt) while getting sacked four times. Still, there is one thing the Steelers do not have to worry about: However many games Vick has to play, the moment will not be too big for him, as it might be for a less-experienced backup.