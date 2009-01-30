Cowboys' star rolled up at Texas Stadium

IRVING, Texas -- The undisputed star of Texas Stadium has left the field.
Crews on Friday rolled up the star section of blue artificial turf, about 30 feet by 30 feet, as part of plans to remove and sell items from the former home of the Dallas Cowboys.
John Linville of Hellas Construction says the company laid the latest artificial field in 2002, including the more than 1-ton section of the star.
The star graced the 50-yard line at Texas Stadium, which hosted its final Cowboys game on Dec. 20, a 33-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
An online auction was held to sell items, such as an American flag hanging in the stadium that went for $850. A Cowboys helmet golf cart sold for $12,500.
Some fans on Friday picked up items they had purchased.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press