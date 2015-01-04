Cowboys stage rally to upend Lions in thriller

The Lions shanked their punt 10 yards, and Romo subsequently directed one of the most memorable drives of his career. The penalty will overshadow the Cowboys' comeback, but the entire Dallas team deserves credit for crawling out of a 14-0 hole. Romo, inaccurate and frantic for much of the day, was cool in the pocket as he delivered an 8-yard touchdown to Terrance Williams on third down to take the lead for the first time all day.