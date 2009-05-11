Cowboys special teams coach DeCamillis out of hospital after surgery

DALLAS -- Cowboys special teams coach Joe DeCamillis was released from a Dallas hospital Sunday night, eight days after his neck was broken when the roof of the team's indoor practice facility collapsed during a storm.
DeCamillis, 43, had surgery to stabilize fractured neck vertebrae at Parkland Hospital two days after the May 2 collapse.
Cowboys scouting assistant Rich Behm was paralyzed from the waist down when the roof was torn apart by strong winds from a severe thunderstorm during a rookie minicamp workout. Ten others were injured, including assistant trainer Greg Gaither, who had a broken leg.
DeCamillis thanked the hospital staff in a statement released by the team Monday.
