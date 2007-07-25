Cowboys signs 6 of 8 draft picks in time for training camp; Spencer, Marten lone holdouts

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -The Dallas Cowboys signed six of their eight draft picks in time for the first practice of training camp Wednesday, leaving top pick Anthony Spencer and third-rounder James Marten as the lone holdouts.
All six agreed to deals earlier in the week, but didn't sign their contracts until Wednesday. They are: receiver Isaiah Stanback and guard Doug Free, fourth-rounders; kicker Nick Folk and fullback Deon Anderson, sixth-rounders; and defensive backs Courtney Brown and Alan Ball, seventh-rounders.