Cowboys signs 6 of 8 draft picks in time for training camp; Spencer, Marten lone holdouts

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 09:45 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -The Dallas Cowboys signed six of their eight draft picks in time for the first practice of training camp Wednesday, leaving top pick Anthony Spencer and third-rounder James Marten as the lone holdouts.

All six agreed to deals earlier in the week, but didn't sign their contracts until Wednesday. They are: receiver Isaiah Stanback and guard Doug Free, fourth-rounders; kicker Nick Folk and fullback Deon Anderson, sixth-rounders; and defensive backs Courtney Brown and Alan Ball, seventh-rounders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team

Kevin Patra identifies one prime candidate from each NFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2023. Will Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks finally get his due in Year 10? Which up-and-coming Lions player has the best chance to receive the honor?
news

2023 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

Kevin Patra has selected one candidate from each AFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2023. Which Jets playmaker could benefit most from Aaron Rodgers' arrival? Will Austin Ekeler finally get the recognition he deserves?
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill will not face NFL discipline following offseason incident

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not face league discipline following his off-field incidents this past offseason, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Tua Foundation to donate $108,788 and 25 Microsoft Surface laptops in support of Maui wildfire relief

Miami Dolphins quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ announced on Thursday that his foundation will provide a grant of $108,788 and 25 Microsoft Surface laptops in support of those on Maui affected by the recent tragic wildfires.