Cowboys sign veteran RB Morris, place Murray on IR

Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray has been placed on season-ending injured reserve after fracturing his ankle in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, the team announced Tuesday.
As expected, the Cowboys also signed veteran running back Sammy Morris, who will serve as a backup to starter Felix Jones. The Cowboys' interest in Morris was reported Monday by ESPN Dallas.
Morris, an 11-year veteran, was one of the final players cut by the New England Patriots before the start of the regular season, and the tailback has a long history with Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. The two were teammates on the Miami Dolphins in 2004, and Morris played under Garrett when he was a Dolphins assistant coach in 2005 and '06.
The Cowboys also signed safety Mana Silva to the 53-man roster, while placing cornerback C.J. Wilson on the practice squad and defensive back Barry Church on injured reserve.