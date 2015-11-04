Cowboys sign Trey Williams to replace Randle

The team is plucking Trey Williams off the Washington practice squad, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Williams joins a platoon of Darren McFadden and Christine Michael, who will look to make up the production vacated by the now-unemployedJoseph Randle.
Williams, a rookie out of Texas A&M, averaged seven yards per carry during his sophomore year and 6.9 during his final year with the Aggies. The 5-foot-8, 195-pounder also has some kick and punt return experience.
This was always going to be the story for Dallas if it opted not to sign DeMarco Murray. Outside of Frank Gore and Ryan Mathews, there wasn't a second-best back on the market by a mile. The bet was the offensive line was simply good enough to negate the difference.