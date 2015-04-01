Cowboys sign London Warriors prospect Efe Obada

The team has signed British player Efe Obada to a contract after the defensive end appeared in just five games in 2014 for the London Warriors of the British American Football Association National Leagues (BAFANL), the Cowboys announced.
There's a connection here: Obada was scoped out by Warriors defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who served as an intern assistant with the Cowboys last summer. Durde is currently working one-on-one with Obada to prepare the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder for work as a pass rusher or tight end when Dallas opens minicamp in May.
It's worth noting that the Cowboys have turned to Britain before for talent. Dallas has another U.K. product on their roster in defensive lineman Jack Crawford, who played at Penn State
"This is a dream," said Obada, who never played a down of football before last season. "It's amazing and life-changing. It's a major turning point in my life and feels like a movie."
Less like a movie? Obada's current job as a warehouse store man outside of London, a role he'd openly ditch for a chance to play in the NFL.
"This could be it -- I can change my life," Obada said. "This is unreal -- this doesn't happen to people like me. I've never even been outside of London since I arrived in the UK."
