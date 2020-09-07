Around the NFL

Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad

Published: Sep 06, 2020 at 09:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Brandon Carr is back with the Cowboys.

The veteran cornerback visited Dallas last week and signed to its practice squad Sunday, the team announced. Carr had remained a free agent throughout the offseason after the Ravens declined his option in March.

Some wondered if he would return to Baltimore after the team recently released safety Earl Thomas and lost cornerback Iman Marshall for the season with an injury. Instead, Carr rejoins the Cowboys, whom he played with five seasons (2012-16).

The 34-year-old defensive back is coming off one of his quieter campaigns, tying a career-low with six deflections and zero interceptions, though he did record two sacks and four tackles for loss. He has started 16 games every year since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2008. His 192 consecutive starts is the second-longest active in the NFL, behind Philip Rivers (224).

Carr first must make Dallas' active roster, of course, and he has just one week to do it.

Related Content

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension
news

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension

Cameron Heyward just got paid. The Steelers agreed to a four-year extension worth $65.6 million with their star defensive tackle, Ian Rapoport reports.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Pool photo via AP)
news

Bears officially announce Mitch Trubisky as starting QB

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Sunday that QB Mitch Trubisky will start under center for Chicago in Week 1, beating out Nick Foles to win the job.
Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad
news

Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Quarterback Josh Rosen plans to join the Buccaneers practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources familiar with the transaction. He went unclaimed off waivers earlier in the day.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin stands on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
news

Sunday's waiver claims and notable roster news

The Bucs sign Josh Rosen to their practice squad. Shaquem Griffin goes unclaimed off waivers. Plus, other waiver claims and roster news from Sunday.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Former Browns WR Antonio Calloway to join Dolphins practice squad

Former Browns receiver Antonio Callaway is returning home after agreeing to sign with the Dolphins practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
Bears agree to terms on deal with veteran DE Mario Edwards
news

Bears agree to terms on deal with veteran DE Mario Edwards

Defensive end Mario Edwards, who spent last season with the Saints, has agreed to terms on a deal to join the Bears, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
Veteran RB Adrian Peterson signing with Lions two days after Washington release
news

Veteran RB Adrian Peterson signing with Lions two days after Washington release

Two days after being released by the Washington Football Team, veteran running back Adrian Peterson has agreed to join the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per informed sources.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney agrees to 1-year deal worth up to $15M with Titans 

Coveted free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to join the Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport. The Pro Bowl defensive end is expected to sign a one-year deal worth more than $12 million.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery reacts as he heads onto the field during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

GM Roseman: Eagles 'not actively shopping' WR Alshon Jeffery

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman cleared the air on Saturday in regards to the future of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who has been a rumored trade candidate in recent days.
Devonta Freeman, corredor de los Falcons de Atlanta, realiza un acarreo en el encuentro ante los Jaguars de Jacksonville, el domingo 22 de diciembre de 2019 (AP Foto/Danny Karnik)
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman visiting Jaguars

The Jaguars have a void at running back after releasing Leonard Fournette. Will Devonta Freeman fill it? The two-time Pro Bowler is visiting Jacksonville, Tom Pelissero reports.  
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White agrees to terms on four-year, $69M extension

Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White has agreed to terms on a massive extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per informed sources.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL