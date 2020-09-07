Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad

Brandon Carr is back with the Cowboys.

The veteran cornerback visited Dallas last week and signed to its practice squad Sunday, the team announced. Carr had remained a free agent throughout the offseason after the Ravens declined his option in March.

Some wondered if he would return to Baltimore after the team recently released safety Earl Thomas and lost cornerback Iman Marshall for the season with an injury. Instead, Carr rejoins the Cowboys, whom he played with five seasons (2012-16).

The 34-year-old defensive back is coming off one of his quieter campaigns, tying a career-low with six deflections and zero interceptions, though he did record two sacks and four tackles for loss. He has started 16 games every year since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2008. His 192 consecutive starts is the second-longest active in the NFL, behind Philip Rivers (224).