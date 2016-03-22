Around the NFL

Cowboys sign Alfred Morris on two-year, $3.5M deal

Published: Mar 22, 2016 at 03:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys added a between-the-tackles runner on Tuesday.

Alfred Morris signed a two-year contract with the Cowboys, the team announced Tuesday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported per Morris' agent that the deal is worth $3.5 million and the running back has an opportunity to earn up to $5.5 million.

The former Washington Redskins running back had a quiet market this offseason after the first sub-1,000-yard year of his pro career. Splitting carries with Matt Jones last season, Morris rushed 202 times for 751 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and just one touchdown.

Morris burst on the scene as a rookie in 2012 as a quick, one-cut back who flourished in a zone rushing scheme. The attention on quarterback Robert Griffin III during Morris' first two seasons opened up huge holes.

The last two years, however, Morris has looked slow -- a product of a heavy workload (1,078 carries in four season) -- and he struggled to break tackles at the second level.

Darren McFadden should enter training camp the starter coming off a 1,089-yard season, but his injury history necessitates depth at the position. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that notion, telling NFL Media's Judy Battista Tuesday that McFadden will be the No. 1 tailback.

Morris is in a position to eat away early down snaps from McFadden. Newly re-signed Lance Dunbar will take the pass catching role out of the backfield.

The addition of Morris shouldn't preclude the Cowboys from adding rusher in NFL draft, especially in the mid rounds where the cheap value lives.

In other Cowboys news, defensive end Benson Mayowa is officially a part of Big D after the Raiders declined to match his offer sheet.

