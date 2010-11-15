Cowboys show effort, execution that had been missing

In breaking down Hester's 68-yard kickoff return in the middle of the third quarter, you can see the production in the kicking game is stressed. Hester is the most dangerous returner in the game, and his presence on the field encourages his blockers to hold onto their blocks a little longer because they understand that he is capable of taking it the distance at any time. On this particular instance, Hester did a good job of setting up his big return by working initially to the middle of the field before breaking to his right behind the wedge. By heading to the middle at the outset, he drew the Vikings inside and created better angles for his blockers at the point of attack. That resulted in a crease along the right sideline and gave Hester enough space to get to the second level. Hester took care of the rest by eluding Ryan Longwell and running behind the wall before the pursuit from the backside pinned him to the sideline. The synergy between Hester and his blockers is clear.