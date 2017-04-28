Cowboys shopping Scandrick after drafting Awuzie

The Cowboys are shopping the veteran cornerback at the outset of the 2017 NFL Draft's third round, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
Scandrick held his own in 10 starts last year after missing the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL and MCL.
Rapoport's scoop came moments after Dallas selected Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie with the draft's No. 60 overall pick.
"Awuzie was the highest corner remaining on my board," NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said. "He played outside, but kicked inside. You can see him as a nickel blitzer. He can also play safety because of his toughness."
NFL Network's Jane Slater reached out to Scandrick Friday night. "If true, I believe I can start and be productive wherever I play," he told her. "It's a situation (that) I have no control over."
If the Cowboys end up trading Scandrick for a late-round draft pick, Awuzie figures to start opposite Anthony Brown this season.