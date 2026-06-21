Cowboys' Shavon Revel enters Year 2 healthy with long-term goal: Become 'the best cornerback in the league'

It's an incredibly lofty goal for the 2025 third-round pick, who surely would have gone higher in his draft had he not been coming off a torn ACL but struggled as a rookie.

Luckily, Revel's health is working in his favor this time around. He didn't play until Week 11 his first season, and when he did take the field, he wasn't fully comfortable.

"I did not feel like myself," he said. "I just had that heart and grit to go out there. If I can still run, I'm going to go play. It's all about what you can put in for the team."

Revel appeared in seven games with five starts, contributing 35 tackles and three passes defensed. Most notably, though, he finished with a 35.2 overall defensive grade from PFF, 114th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks. It would seem, at least by that metric, Revel is a far, far way off from his aim of becoming the best.

He'll also have increased competition for snaps in Dallas. DaRon Bland is penciled in at one boundary spot, and Cobie Durant has the inside track to be the other staring corner after coming over from the Rams in free agency. There's also fourth-round rookie Devin Moore, and rookie safety Caleb Downs is versatile enough to line up wherever and steal some snaps at CB, as well.

Still, those doubting the impact Revel can make given that setup and his minimal initial impact won't phase him. Revel, who said he's always been taught to "ignore the noise" in favor of going out and showcasing his abilities, is confident in what he's building during his first fully healthy offseason.

For 2026, his primary objective is simple.

"I don't want to do too much overthinking, but my main goal is to obviously be the best player I can be and the best teammate I can be," Revel said. "Cleaning up a few things that I had a few errors on last year. I'm taking it slow and just taking it day by day."