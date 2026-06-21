 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Cowboys' Shavon Revel enters Year 2 healthy with long-term goal: Become 'the best cornerback in the league'

Published: Jun 21, 2026 at 01:38 PM
Author Image
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.'s rookie season was all about getting back to himself after tearing his ACL as a senior at East Carolina University.

His second season will allow him to provide a foundation for a longer-term goal: rising to the top of the NFL's cornerbacking elite.

"I am going to be, someday, the best cornerback in the league," Revel said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. "That's just how I look at it, and I have the confidence to say it. At the end of the day, I got to work."

Related Links

It's an incredibly lofty goal for the 2025 third-round pick, who surely would have gone higher in his draft had he not been coming off a torn ACL but struggled as a rookie.

Luckily, Revel's health is working in his favor this time around. He didn't play until Week 11 his first season, and when he did take the field, he wasn't fully comfortable.

"I did not feel like myself," he said. "I just had that heart and grit to go out there. If I can still run, I'm going to go play. It's all about what you can put in for the team."

Revel appeared in seven games with five starts, contributing 35 tackles and three passes defensed. Most notably, though, he finished with a 35.2 overall defensive grade from PFF, 114th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks. It would seem, at least by that metric, Revel is a far, far way off from his aim of becoming the best.

He'll also have increased competition for snaps in Dallas. DaRon Bland is penciled in at one boundary spot, and Cobie Durant has the inside track to be the other staring corner after coming over from the Rams in free agency. There's also fourth-round rookie Devin Moore, and rookie safety Caleb Downs is versatile enough to line up wherever and steal some snaps at CB, as well.

Still, those doubting the impact Revel can make given that setup and his minimal initial impact won't phase him. Revel, who said he's always been taught to "ignore the noise" in favor of going out and showcasing his abilities, is confident in what he's building during his first fully healthy offseason.

For 2026, his primary objective is simple.

"I don't want to do too much overthinking, but my main goal is to obviously be the best player I can be and the best teammate I can be," Revel said. "Cleaning up a few things that I had a few errors on last year. I'm taking it slow and just taking it day by day."

Beyond that, he hopes to start his ascent up the CB mountaintop.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Raiders sign third-round DE Keyron Crawford to rookie contract

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Daniel Jones expects Tyler Warren to be 'big part' of Colts offense as TE makes jump from rookie year

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren made the Pro Bowl in his first NFL season. His quarterback Daniel Jones believes there's plenty more to come from the 24-year-old.

news

NFL teams, players celebrate Father's Day

As dads and their families celebrate Father's Day, the NFL community took a moment to honor their loved ones.

news

Alex Freeman, son of ex-Packers WR Antonio Freeman, scores in USA's World Cup win over Australia

Alex Freeman, the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman, scored a goal in the first half of the United States' World Cup match against Australia on Friday, extending the red, white and blue's lead to 2-0.

news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs added MMA to training regimen ahead of 2026 season

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has started incorporating mixed martial arts into his offseason training regimen as he prepares for his first year as Detroit's bell-cow ball-carrier.

news

Cam Jordan is excited for 'all these dogs' in Saints WR room: 'Depth is there' that we didn't have in 2025

The Saints' all-time sack leader, Cam Jordan, is back with New Orleans for "one final season," but he's as excited for the team's evolving offense heading into 2026 as he is for his defensive unit.

news

NFL community observes Juneteenth holiday

In June 2020, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the NFL would recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. On Friday, teams from across the league observed the day and commemorated its impact across social media.

news

Rams safety Kam Curl: Our defense has 'a chance to be legendary'

The offseason hype machine loves the Rams following their trade for pass rusher Myles Garrett. Los Angeles safety Kam Curl is quite high on his squad, too, claiming the defense has a chance to be legendary.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys place OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills coach Joe Brady opens up on Sean McDermott's 'devastating' firing: 'I was broken'

The Bills fired Sean McDermott after the club couldn't get over the postseason hump. Ultimately, Buffalo selected OC Joe Brady to take over, but the new coach said he was "devastated" by McDermott's departure.

news

Stefon Diggs to Commanders? Free-agent WR open to playing for hometown team: 'Not ruling it out'

Recent news that Stefon Diggs will not face punishment from the NFL opens the door for the veteran receiver to find a home before training camp. One place Diggs has been widely linked: the Washington Commanders.