Cowboys say they are aware of CB Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to fatal shooting

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement on Friday saying that they are aware of cornerback Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Dallas.

"The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18," the team said. "First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. (Cameron) Ray's family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time."

Joseph's lawyer, Barry Sorrels, told The Dallas Morning News on Friday that Joseph, 22, was an unarmed passenger in a vehicle from which gunshots were fired, killing Cameron Ray, 20, on March 18 after an alleged altercation outside a Dallas nightclub.

"Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray," Sorrels said. "Mr. Ray's death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family's loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.

"Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process."

Sorrels did not provide any details related to Joseph potentially speaking with police.

A league spokesperson told NFL.com on Friday that "the matter is under review of the league's personal-conduct policy."

Dallas police told NFL.com on Friday that they would not confirm the identity of a person of interest until the individual is charged, arrested, or they are actively searching for the person in connection to the crime.