Cowboys say new stadium is 95 percent sold out this season

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The sprawling new $1.15 billion home of the Dallas Cowboys is nearly sold out for the 2009 season.
"Once again, the Cowboys have the talent to get to the Super Bowl -- especially on defense. They just have to win games when they matter most, at the end
of the season."
Team spokesman Brett Daniels says Cowboys Stadium in Arlington is 95 percent sold out. A few thousand season tickets remain.
Daniels on Wednesday told The Associated Press that more than 22,000 "Party Pass" tickets, at $29 apiece, have been sold.
The ticket is essentially standing-room only, with 180,000 square feet built into the stadium specifically so fans can hang out during games. Much of the space is on decks and patios.
The retractable-roof stadium has capacity of about 100,000 for football, with 300 luxury suites. The Cowboys play their first game in the new stadium on Aug. 21, facing the Tennessee Titans in a preseason matchup.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press