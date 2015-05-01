Around the NFL

Cowboys, Saints candidates to trade up in '15 NFL Draft

Published: May 01, 2015 at 04:55 AM
The first round of the 2015 NFL Draft is in the books, but plenty of talented players remain up for grabs.

With the second round just hours away, who might be willing to trade up for the player they covet? Here's our take:

Cowboys

Dallas turned its fortunes around last season by churning out a clock-chewing, ground-happy attack. With DeMarco Murray landing in Philadelphia, the Cowboys must find help in the backfield. We thought Dallas would move up to make a play on Todd Gurley or Melvin Gordon. After they failed to do so, the 'Boys are a strong candidate to swing a trade for the runner they adore in Round 2.

Browns

General manager Ray Farmer refused to draft a wideout in the first round, but Cleveland needs to find a young pass-catcher. After six receivers went off the board on Thursday night, the Browns should think about moving up for the target of their choice -- perhaps Jaelen Strong or Dorial Green-Beckham.

Cardinals

The Cardinals were a mess running the football last season, leaving them as a prime choice to draft a back. While this year's class is deep at the position, we wouldn't be surprised to see Arizona move up from No. 56 overall for the thumper they love the most.

Lions

The Lions don't hit the clock until No. 55 overall, making them a logical fit to move up for a prospect along the defensive line. Trading for Haloti Ngata helped patch over the loss of Ndamukong Suh, but we see the Lions as a contender to move up for a defensive tackle or possibly a cornerback to replace the aging Rashean Mathis.

Saints

New Orleans is looking to add a young quarterback. With the Jets, Rams and Browns ahead of them in the second round, the Saints loom as a player to move up for Bryce Petty, a quiet favorite of coach Sean Payton. It's not an immediate need with Drew Brees on the roster, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has talked for months about this team's desire to add a young arm.

