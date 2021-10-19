Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee arrested on DWI charge

THE COLONY, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys safety ﻿Damontae Kazee﻿ was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, police said.

The Colony police Sgt. Aaron Woodard said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor. Kazee was released around midday after posting $2,500 bond, Woodard said.

Kazee was pulled over during a traffic stop in the suburb next to Frisco, the location of team headquarters about 30 miles north of Dallas. Kazee failed a field sobriety test and admitted to consuming alcohol during the night, according to police.

Kazee is in his first season with the Cowboys after signing as a free agent. The 28-year-old has started all six games for the Cowboys (5-1), who have won five consecutive games. Dallas is off this week. The next game is Oct. 31 at Minnesota.

Kazee spent his first four seasons with Atlanta, and the fifth-round pick started 34 of 52 games with the Falcons. His arrival in Dallas coincided with that of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was Atlanta's coach for five-plus seasons before getting fired last year.

The Cowboys had no comment on Kazee's arrest. His agent didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.