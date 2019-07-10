Around the NFL

Cowboys RT La'el Collins wants to be in Dallas for life

Published: Jul 10, 2019 at 01:35 PM

With his 2017 contract extension nearing its end, La'el Collins is poised for a solid payday, but the Dallas Cowboys right tackle isn't looking to get paid anywhere else other than Arlington.

On Wednesday, while hosting his youth football camp at his alma mater, Dutchtown High School in Baton Rouge, La., Collins revealed his desire to continue donning the silver, blue and white for a very long time.

"I would love to stay in Dallas my entire career," Collins said per The Advocate's Herbie Teope. "I love the Cowboys, I love Mr. (Jerry) Jones; I love the Jones family. I love everything about the whole organization and what they've done for me as a person and as a player.

"For me, it's just all about going out there and taking it one day at a time, and proving myself, proving my worth, showing them that I want to be there by what I do and now what I say."

An undrafted rookie out of LSU in 2015, Collins has become a staple along Dallas' offensive line next to center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin. Following the retirement of long-time tackle Doug Free, Collins switched from RG to RT two seasons ago where he continues to make strides under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and O-line coach Marc Colombo.

Aside from missing the bulk of the 2016 season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, Collins has maintained his health the past two seasons, having started every game for the Cowboys since the 2017 season, including Dallas' two playoff games in 2018.

