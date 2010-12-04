Cowboys rookie WR Dez Bryant probable despite ailments

Published: Dec 04, 2010 at 05:26 AM

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Dez Bryant is probable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis while he deals with a back problem and a left ankle injury.

The Cowboys said Bryant injured his ankle during practice Friday. He already had been limited in practice this week because of the back issue.

Bryant hasn't missed any games despite having a variety of ankle, back and rib injuries throughout the season. He leads the Cowboys with six touchdowns and ranks third in catches (44) and receiving yards (554).

Running back Marion Barber was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a calf injury that he sustained during the Thanksgiving Day loss to the New Orleans Saints. Third-stringer Tashard Choice is expected to see his most significant playing time of the season behind Felix Jones.

Linebackers Keith Brooking and Bradie James also were held out of practice Friday. Brooking is questionable with a foot problem. James is probable with a knee injury.

Cornerback Bryan McCann (ankle) also was limited in practice Friday, but he's listed as probable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos LB Von Miller on returning to his old form: 'It never left'

Von Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player returning from a season-ending ankle injury, was emphatic that he's still got it and then some upon the opening of the Broncos' organized team activities Monday. 
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 deep passers of 2020: Aaron Rodgers lands at No. 4

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2020 season using Next Gen Stats. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is included in the rankings, of course, but the top of the list is sure to surprise.
news

Saints shift to focusing on physical preparation as at least 22 teams modify plans for OTAs

The arrival of in-person OTAs has brought about some interesting changes for at least 22 of the NFL's 32 teams.
news

PEYTON'S PLACES LEGENDADO E DE GRAÇA NO NFL GAME PASS POR TEMPO LIMITADO!

Inscreva-se já! Não precisa nem de cartão de crédito!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW