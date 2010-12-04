Cowboys rookie WR Dez Bryant probable despite ailments

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Dez Bryant is probable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis while he deals with a back problem and a left ankle injury.
The Cowboys said Bryant injured his ankle during practice Friday. He already had been limited in practice this week because of the back issue.
Bryant hasn't missed any games despite having a variety of ankle, back and rib injuries throughout the season. He leads the Cowboys with six touchdowns and ranks third in catches (44) and receiving yards (554).
Running back Marion Barber was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a calf injury that he sustained during the Thanksgiving Day loss to the New Orleans Saints. Third-stringer Tashard Choice is expected to see his most significant playing time of the season behind Felix Jones.
Linebackers Keith Brooking and Bradie James also were held out of practice Friday. Brooking is questionable with a foot problem. James is probable with a knee injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.