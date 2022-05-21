Around the NFL

Cowboys rookie TE Jake Ferguson aims to live up to Daryl Johnston's legacy by wearing No. 48

Published: May 21, 2022 at 12:55 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Though it isn't a popular choice around the league, the No. 48 holds a special reverence in Dallas. Jake Ferguson doesn't need any reminding about his choice of number as he begins his career with the Cowboys.

"Moose and (No.) 48," Ferguson said, via the team website. "Some guys are like, 'Oh, he's (wearing) 48.' I'm like, 'You guys don't know who wore 48.'"

Of course, Daryl "Moose" Johnston is the beloved Cowboys fullback that donned No. 48 for 11 seasons. Johnston was a prominent figure during the team's dynasty run in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and helping pave the way for the NFL's all-time rushing leader, Emmitt Smith.

Ferguson's grandfather, who happens to be former Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez, was quick to remind him of the standard that comes with that number.

"He actually texted me and was like, 'You better not be throwing shade on 48,'" Ferguson laughed.

The Cowboys are one of the few franchises that don't officially retire jersey numbers, but there's an unspoken implication that several esteemed numbers within the history-rich franchise aren't readily available to just anyone. In recent years, starting with Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin's No. 88 has been been used as a symbol of sorts for the next great Cowboys wide receiver. CeeDee Lamb currently holds that title, and Ferguson won't be the only rookie in Dallas wearing a revered number this season with first-round pick Tyler Smith donning Larry Allen's old No.73.

Ferguson isn't playing the same position as Johnston but blocking is an important duty for NFL tight ends. The Wisconsin product admitted he didn't love the blocking aspect of his job, but he eventually embraced the dirty work in college.

"Going to Wisconsin, that's first, second, pretty much third down we're blocking. If it's six yards, we think we can get it on the ground and we're going to go for it," Ferguson said. "Finally getting through those five years at Wisconsin, that's something I love doing. That's all it is -- a mindset in the trenches. You've got to love it."

As a receiver, Ferguson had career-high 46 receptions in his senior season and averaged 11.2 yards per receptions over the his four years at Wisconsin. With the Cowboys parting ways with Blake Jarwin this offseason, there's opportunity for Ferguson to see significant playing time as a rookie behind Dalton Schultz.

"Just watching him and especially all the other tight ends that have been through here, they're all smooth," Ferguson said of Schultz. "They're not the fastest guys, they're not the strongest guys, but they're smooth, and smooth is fast and fast is smooth. You watch those guys, they're smart, they know where the holes are in the defense, they know what to do in the trenches, their technique is there. So just being able to try to perfect my craft and get to that level is something that I really pride myself on and really try to get to.

"I've got to work to get to those points to even be considered with the guys that have been through here -- Dalton Schultz, I look up to those guys, Jason Witten - some of those absolute ballers."

It remains to be seen if Cowboys home crowds will have knee-jerk reactions to Ferguson getting the ball in his hands by yelling "Moose" in unison. Whatever the case may be, the Cowboys believe Ferguson will find a way to have an impact on the team in 2022.

"The play style that we've established here, he definitely fits into that," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "But the versatility to play on the ball, off the ball, we talked about it a little bit (last week). He has experience already playing in a pro punt formation (on special teams), just little things like that, just because of the way Paul (Chryst) plays up there at Wisconsin. It's definitely that we need more of, and I think Jake's an excellent fit for us."

Related Content

news

New Rams WR Allen Robinson amped to play for Sean McVay: 'I truly believe that'll bring the best out of me'

Set to play for the third franchise and fourth head coach of his career, WR Allen Robinson has joined the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and believes he's poised for his greatest season yet -- which is a sizable statement considering his resume.

news

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection of a celebrated Jets rookie class, CB Sauce Gardner is already impressing a veteran Jets teammate.

news

Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Even with the addition of A.J. Brown, Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn't expect his role to change after a promising 2021 season.

news

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka calling plays in practice; decision on games TBD

As of now, it remains to be announced who will be calling plays for the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense as Mike Kafka is currently handling the duties at practice, but no decision has been made for games.

news

Bobby Wagner on acclimating with Rams: 'In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things'

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is on a mission to become a respected leader for his new team, and the six-time All-Pro is making his presence felt early in the offseason programs to ensure he's acclimated properly.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW