Cowboys rookie QB making his mark on special teams

In the second quarter of San Diego's 17-7 win over Dallas here on Thursday night, Showers began to do just that. In front of an announced crowd of nearly 60,000 -- many of them Dallas fans -- the rookie out of UTEP made two impact plays on special teams in the first half and played the last quarter under center. In kick coverage Showers was fun to watch: he may have saved a touchdown with 3:55 left in the second when he dragged down Javontee Herndon, who was on his way to heavy-heeled kicker Tom Hornsey. A few minutes later he sealed a block that nearly sent Lucky Whitehead to the house.