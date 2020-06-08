Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb's goal: Be a Hall of Famer

"That is a legendary number for the legendary America's team," Lamb said. "For me to go out there and represent the great legends that have worn that number is a huge presentable moment. I can't wait to live it out for the first time. I want to continue the legacy of 88. The 88 club is something big in Dallas. I want to live up to it."

Lamb joins a stocked Cowboys offense that already boasts Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup at receiver. The trio's skillsets all complement each other, particularly with Lamb's run-after-catch ability. The rookie knows if he's to reach that HOF goal one day, he'll have to stand out among his peers.