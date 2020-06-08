Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb's goal: Be a Hall of Famer

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb hasn't set foot on a field yet donning his starred helmet, but the rookie already has big aspirations.
"Be a Hall of Famer," Lamb told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram when asked about his career goals. "Have as much of an impact or more that Michael (Irvin) had on the game and on America's Team. I want to be on a team that makes unbelievable memories together. I feel like that is what we are going to do here."
"I can't wait."
Lamb will wear the fabled No. 88 following the footsteps of Drew Pearson, Irvin and Dez Bryant.
"That is a legendary number for the legendary America's team," Lamb said. "For me to go out there and represent the great legends that have worn that number is a huge presentable moment. I can't wait to live it out for the first time. I want to continue the legacy of 88. The 88 club is something big in Dallas. I want to live up to it."
Lamb joins a stocked Cowboys offense that already boasts Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup at receiver. The trio's skillsets all complement each other, particularly with Lamb's run-after-catch ability. The rookie knows if he's to reach that HOF goal one day, he'll have to stand out among his peers.
"Another playmaker, another dominant performer, another guy who loves to win," he said. "That is what I feel I bring to the table. I can't wait to get to Dallas to show everybody what the Cowboys are bringing to the table."