Cowboys' Ronald Leary: 'I know I'm a starter' in NFL

Published: Aug 05, 2016 at 02:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ronald Leary hasn't been shy about his desire to get a starting job back.

The veteran guard skipped Cowboys offseason workouts after being replaced in the starting lineup by La'el Collins last season.

Leary, who started 31 games in 2013 and 2014 before Collins came on board, insisted he wants a top spot back.

"I know I'm a starter in this league, so I just approach it like I'm a starter," Leary told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I make sure I'm ready for whatever comes my way. As far as all the trade talks and everything, that's just going to happen."

Leary requested a trade this offseason and hasn't backed down from that demand.

"That feeling on my end hasn't changed at all," Leary said. "Right now, I'm just going to play football, but I still feel the same on that."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the New Orleans Saints have pursued Leary for the past few months to no avail.

As we inch closer to cuts, the Cowboys could decide to part ways with their disgruntled backup blocker, who is set to earn a base salary of $2.553 million in the final year of his contract. Leary will almost certainly be gone next year. The question for the Cowboys' brass is whether keeping him for one year as insurance is worth more than whatever trade offers they will receive in the coming weeks.

