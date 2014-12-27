Cowboys' Rolando McClain (illness) to miss Week 17

The team's second-leading tackler will not travel to Washington to take on the Redskins due to an illness, the team's official website announced.
A Comeback Player of the Year candidate, McClain has been a stalwart in the middle of Rod Marinelli's defense since being coaxed out of his second retirement.
McClain was a full participant Thursday and Friday in practice, so the illness might have crept up late Friday.
With the NFC East wrapped up and a first-round bye a long, long, long shot, the Cowboys can afford to rest their starting linebacker and get him healthy for Jason Garrett's first playoff game as head coach.
